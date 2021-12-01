High Winds Prompt I-80, I-25 SE Wyoming Travel Restrictions

Strong Winds which continue to buffet Southeast Wyoming have prompted some travel restrictions, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

As of 10:30 a.m., Interstate 25 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and Wheatland. The same stretch of I-25 had an advisory in place for extreme blow-over risk.

Similarly, Interstate 80 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Quealy Dome and Elk Mountain. Again, that same stretch of road is posted for extreme blow over risk. The area of I-80 around Laramie is included in those restrictions and advisories. You can check the latest Wyoming Road and Travel Conditions from WYDOT here.

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service had originally issued high wind warnings that had been expected to expire at 11 a.m [see below] But those warnings have now been extended to 5 p.m.