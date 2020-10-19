High Wind Warning For Parts Of Southeast Wyoming Interstates

A high wind warning has been issued for parts of Interstates 80 and 25 in Southeast Wyoming today.

That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The warning includes Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie and part of Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and the Colorado state line. The agency posted this statement on its website:

''High Wind Warning has been expanded into the Laramie Valley through 6 PM MDT tonight. All other forecast zones under warning continue through noon Tuesday. Westerly winds gusting up to 60 MPH will be possible at times. Those driving light, high profile vehicles including camping and tractor-trailers should use extreme caution. Please go to wyoroad.info for the latest road closures and conditions including light and high profile vehicle closures in Wyoming.''