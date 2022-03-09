High School Sports Pics of the Week: March 3-5

Photo Courtesy: Jessi Dodge, Shannon Dutcher, Laila Illoway, Greg Wise, James Yule

This week's batch of photos for our Pics of the Week centers on 3A and 4A regional basketball. We have some great images from the 3A East, 3A West, and 4A West. So there was a lot to play for and the facial expressions on the players said it all.

Thanks so much to Greg Wise, James Yule, Shannon Dutcher, Christina Foley, Laila Illoway, and Riverton High School for their outstanding work. Enjoy!

Photo Courtesy: Riverton H.S.
