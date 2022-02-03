High School Sports Pics of the Week Jan. 28-29

We have yet another installment of the Sports Pics of the Week, with a large collection of basketball photos from Powell-Lovell, Worland-Rawlins, Rocky Mountain-Thermopolis/Big Horn, Natrona-Rock Springs, Glenrock-Wright, Meeteetse-Dubois, Little Snake River-Saratoga, Big Piney-Shoshoni. Upton-Moorcroft/Midwest, Cheyenne East-Cheyenne Central, Lusk-Pine Bluffs, and Kelly Walsh-Sheridan. Plus a few shots from the indoor track meet in Laramie. Look for somebody you know and enjoy!

