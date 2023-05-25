High School Rodeo Regular Season Winding Down

The season is moving along quickly in high school rodeo with just one more weekend until the State Finals that will be in Rock Springs June 5-10. So the cowboys and cowgirls want to get in a good position to do well at the State Finals and qualify for the High School National Finals that will be in Gillette next month. Last week, the rodeo circuit was in Casper and over the Memorial Day weekend, the events will be in Sheridan and Buffalo. Here's the list of the winners from the 2-day Casper rodeo at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.

Session 1:

Bareback: Eian Smith-Pinedale 73

Saddle Bronc: Jake Schlattmann-Greybull 70

Bull Riding: Ashton Slaugh-Manila 72

Steer Wrestling: Jace Mayfield-Midwest 6.36

Tie Down: Keyton Hayden-Gillette 10.14

Team Roping: Cam Johnson-Buffalo/Cael Espenscheid-Big Piney 5.59

Barrel Racing: Abigail Olson-Sheridan 16.223

Goat Tying: Raelee Caldwell-Gillette 7.56

Breakaway: Sydney Oedekoven-Gillette 2.47

Pole Bending: Abagail Olson-Sheridan 20.453

Session 2:

Bareback: Kale Roswadovski-Gillette 69

Saddle Bronc: Jake Schlattmann-Greybull 66

Bull Riding: Aiden Ruby-Riverton 71

Steer Wrestling: Jace Mayfield-Midwest 4.97

Tie Down: Cory Bomhoff-Cheyenne 10.65

Team Roping: Hays Espensheid-Big Piney/Nick Aklbrecht-Sheridan 6.98

Barrel Racing: Abigail Olson-Sheridan 15.922

Goat Tying: Raelee Caldwell-Gillette 7.02

Breakaway: Brenna Herring-Veteran 2.26

Pole Bending: Talli Engel-Rozette 20.405

Get our free mobile app

Big Piney Rodeo-Tie Down Roping Big Piney Rodeo-Tie Down Roping