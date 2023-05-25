High School Rodeo Regular Season Winding Down

Photo Courtesy: Joan Snyder-Mitchell

The season is moving along quickly in high school rodeo with just one more weekend until the State Finals that will be in Rock Springs June 5-10. So the cowboys and cowgirls want to get in a good position to do well at the State Finals and qualify for the High School National Finals that will be in Gillette next month. Last week, the rodeo circuit was in Casper and over the Memorial Day weekend, the events will be in Sheridan and Buffalo. Here's the list of the winners from the 2-day Casper rodeo at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.

Session 1:

Bareback:          Eian Smith-Pinedale                                                                       73

Saddle Bronc:   Jake Schlattmann-Greybull                                                             70

Bull Riding:        Ashton Slaugh-Manila                                                                     72

Steer Wrestling: Jace Mayfield-Midwest                                                                   6.36

Tie Down:          Keyton Hayden-Gillette                                                                   10.14

Team Roping:    Cam Johnson-Buffalo/Cael Espenscheid-Big Piney                       5.59

Barrel Racing:   Abigail Olson-Sheridan                                                                  16.223

Goat Tying:       Raelee Caldwell-Gillette                                                                  7.56

Breakaway:      Sydney Oedekoven-Gillette                                                             2.47

Pole Bending:   Abagail Olson-Sheridan                                                                 20.453

Session 2:

Bareback:         Kale Roswadovski-Gillette                                                               69

Saddle Bronc:  Jake Schlattmann-Greybull                                                              66

Bull Riding:       Aiden Ruby-Riverton                                                                        71

Steer Wrestling: Jace Mayfield-Midwest                                                                  4.97

Tie Down:         Cory Bomhoff-Cheyenne                                                                10.65

Team Roping:   Hays Espensheid-Big Piney/Nick Aklbrecht-Sheridan                    6.98

Barrel Racing:   Abigail Olson-Sheridan                                                                 15.922

Goat Tying:       Raelee Caldwell-Gillette                                                                  7.02

Breakaway:      Brenna Herring-Veteran                                                                   2.26

Pole Bending:   Talli Engel-Rozette                                                                         20.405

