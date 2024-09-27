High School Equivalency Sessions Offered At CALC in Casper

Those seeking to earn their High School Equivalency Certificate can do so on October 8, 10, or 16. The Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College will host the eight sessions.

The first two sessions will be on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The next three sessions will be on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 9 a.m. and 1 or 6 p.m. The final three sessions will be on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 9 a.m. and 1 or 6 p.m.

The CALC requires all students who want to work on earning their High School Equivalency Certificate through the CALC’s program to attend one of the eight sessions.

For those who are not high school graduates, 25 years and over, the median earnings are $726 a week versus $916 a week for high school graduates. That means high school graduates will make $9,880 more per year than those without a high school diploma, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Office of Occupational Statistics and Employment Projections as of July 17, 2024.

The service is free and open to the public. The High School Equivalency preparation includes social studies, science, language arts, reading, writing, and math.

In addition to high school equivalency preparation, the CALC provides English as a Second Language classes, and every student wanting more education will receive help finding a college and even a career pathway.

All sessions will be held at the CALC. Those wishing to attend one of the two information sessions on Oct. 8 are asked to RSVP by Monday, Oct. 7. Those wishing to attend one of three information sessions on Oct. 10 are asked to RSVP by Wednesday, Oct. 9. Those wishing to attend one of the three information sessions on Oct. 16 are asked to RSVP by Tuesday, Oct. 15. Reservations can be made online here, or by calling 307-268-2230.

The CALC is located on the southeast side of the Werner Technical Center on the Casper College campus.