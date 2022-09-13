Announced in a recent press release, AARP Wyoming and the University of Wyoming will honor Colonel Gregory Phipps as its “Hero of The Game,” during the Wyoming football team’s contest with the Air Force Academy on Friday, Sept. 16.

Phipps will be honored during the game with a presentation on the field, as well as on the social media feeds for both AARP Wyoming and University of Wyoming Athletics.

Col. Phipps, retired in 2017, most recently served as the Joint Operations Officer for the Wyoming Military Department and was responsible for planning, synchronizing, and support for joint operations and National Guard support to civil authorities.

Phipps began his career by enlisting as a cannon crew member with the A Battery, 1-49th artillery in 1989. He would later graduate from the Wyoming Military Academy's Officer Candidate School and later from the US Army War College with a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies. He would go on to hold a number of command positions in the field artillery community in Gillette, Lovell, Sheridan, Worland, Thermopolis and Casper before moving to Cheyenne in 2007.

A combat veteran, Phipps commanded 2-300th Field Artillery Security Forces Forward in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2006; His unit received a Meritorious Unit Citation for the mission excellence. Colonel Phipps is a highly decorated soldier having earned the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal with one silver oak leaf cluster, The Army Commendation Medal with one silver oak cluster, The Army Achievement Medal with one silver oak cluster, The Iraqi Campaign medal with two bronze campaign stars, the Combat Action Badge and many many more.

In the press release, AARP said they proudly salute "our veterans, military, and their families who are vital in our country’s identity, as well as our nearly 4 million AARP members who have served."

