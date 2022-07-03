Here’s What to Expect at the 307 Fest on July 4th

On July 4, the Ford Wyoming Center will once again be hosting 307 Fest, a free community event that includes food trucks, Wyoming vendors, a sidewalk chalk competition, a cornhole tournament, live music, and capped off with a fireworks display.

Get our free mobile app

The event is presented by the McMurry Foundation and is sponsored by Hat Six Travel Plaza and Mountain West Technologies.

There are 26 food vendors that are planning to attend, including eight food trucks such as Antojitos Shiwas, Eat All Day, I'Scream 4 I Scream, WyoPhilly Wagon, Mac's Smokehouse Grill, The Curly Wolf Den, Wyld Ice, and Papa Lombardi's Italian Smokehouse.

The sidewalk chalk competition, sponsored by Art 321, includes three groups, kids under five, kids ages six to 10, and a final one for those ages 11 to 15, and ends at 7 p.m., with the winners announced at 8 p.m.

While the event center hasn't put out much information on the cornhole tournament, cash prizes will be given to first, second, and third-place team winners.

While last year's fest included musical performances by Burning Bridges, Kaspen Haley, Buffalo Scout, and The Alley Kats, this year's event has three bands throughout the event.

307 Fest will end with a "Biggest Show in the Sky" Fireworks display that starts at 10 p.m.