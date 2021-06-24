‘307 Fest’ Fireworks Festival a ‘Go’ at Ford Wyoming Center

It's been a year in the making. After a very successful year in 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 307 Fest is back and, quite literally, bigger and better than ever.

Get our free mobile app

Last August, 307 Fest took place in Downtown Casper, but this year it's happening at the Ford Wyoming Center and it will be a 2-day event featuring food, fun and, yes, fireworks. Best of all? This year, it's free!

Kendra Ziler, the Marketing Director for the Ford Wyoming Center, stated that this year's event will be free to the public, requiring no entry or parking fee.

"Typically, we charged $10 per car for people to come to our fireworks display," Ziler stated. "But this year, thanks to the generosity of our many sponsors, it will be a completely free event for the community."

Sponsors for the event include the McMurry Foundation, Greiner Ford, the City of Casper, Hat Six Travel Center, Lincoln Financial Advisors, Fremont Motors of Casper, Casper ARS, Mountain West, and the Oil City Beer Company.

307 Fest is taking place Saturday, July 3rd beginning at 4pm and Sunday, July 4th beginning at 8pm. Both days will feature a wide array of vendors, local bands, food trucks and more. There will also be a sidewalk chalk competition, a cornhole tournament, and the real belle of the ball- the 2021 Ford Wyoming Center Fireworks Display.

Bands such as Burning Bridges, Kaspen Haley, Buffalo Scout, and The Alley Kats will be taking the proverbial stage, providing the soundtrack of the weekend.

The list of vendors is a veritable Who's Who of local businesses, including ARS (providing inflatables for children to play on), J&K Enterprise (offering children's toys and light-up items), Moneyfacepaint, LLC (offering, well, face painting), Pugs 'n' Polly, LLC (selling apparel, decor, and drinkware for all ages), Oil City Axe Company (for those who like to celebrate America by throwing sharp things), and so many more.

Food vendors at the event include J&D's Cajun Kitchen, Lost Arrow Catering, Light of the World, Smokin' Butts, and more.

Oil City Beer will be on-hand, offering libations throughout the weekend because what is the 4th of July without beer? The Ford Wyoming Center will also have cash bars available for those who want a mixed drink, though Ziler emphasized ID's will be strictly examined, ensuring safe and responsible drinking throughout the weekend.

But the real star of the show will, of course, be the fireworks display.

"We've been working with the same company for a couple years know and they do such a great job," Ziler said. "It's going to be a blast."

It's unclear if the pun was intended, but Ziler stated that this weekend-long event is designed for families to have fun, eat some great food, and come together as a community.

"There are a lot of different events going on that weekend," she said. "The lake will certainly have a 'party' atmosphere, but 307 Fest is going to be huge for the community. It's just a chance for families and individuals to come out, eat some great food, do some shopping, listen to some great music from local bands, and check out the fireworks. And if they don't want to spend money, they don't have to! This event is for anyone and everyone who wants to have a good time."

For more information on the event, visit the 307 Fest website.