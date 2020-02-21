Hearing To Decide If Teen Can Face Adult Charges in Killing

BOZEMAN, Mont. (Bozeman Daily Chronicle) — A hearing has been set next month to determine if a 14-year-old West Yellowstone boy can be charged as an adult in the beating death of his 12-year-old nephew.

The defendant is charged in Youth Court with felony deliberate homicide in the Feb. 3 death of James “Alex” Hurley.

District Judge John Brown scheduled a transfer hearing on March 5. Hurley's grandparents also also charged in the boy's death.