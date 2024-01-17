Casper Chicken Coop and Chickens Lost in Wind-Driven Fire

Casper Fire-EMS firefighters were called to a fire on the 1600 block of East 27th street at 9:25 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a wood-framed chicken coop on fire between two residential homes. A wood privacy fence was also in flames.

Battling strong winds, the firefighters were able to confine the fire to the outside of the homes but , unfortunately, the coop burned down and the chickens were unable to escape.

Firefighters responded to the scene with 5 units, the on-duty Battalion Chief, Investigators, and Chief Officers. Firefighters were assisted on scene by telecommunicators with the Casper Public Safety Communications Center, officers from the Casper Police Department, an ambulance from Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, and technicians from both Black Hills Energy and Rocky Mountain Power.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Casper Fire-EMS Department Investigators.

Casper Fire-EMS reminds citizens and visitors to use extreme caution when heating their homes and outbuildings this holiday season. Keep lamps, light fixtures, and light bulbs away from anything that can burn, including furniture, bedding, curtains, clothing, and flammable or combustible gases and liquids. Use light bulbs that match the recommended wattage on the lamp or fixture, especially in heating lamps. If using any portable heating appliance, ensure that it is well-secured to a flat, clean surface and cannot be tipped or loosened by animals, wind, or other force.

