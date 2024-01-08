Evansville Man Faces 10 Years in Prison After Drunken Crash Leaves Man with a Broken Leg

An Evansville man faces 10 years in prison and a minimum fine of $2,000 after a September crash resulting in serious bodily injury to another driver.

Theodore Graham Miskimins was arrested on September 6th, 2023, for Driving Under the Influence.

The single felony charge was bound over to District Court on January 4. Miskimins will next appear in court for an arraignment hearing where he will make a plea.

The prosecuting attorney for the State is Assistant District attorney Elizabeth Grill. Public Defender Tim Cotton was appointed to represent the defendant. Miskimins is currently out of jail on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.

On the night of the crash, at about 5:00 PM, Natrona County Sheriff's Officers found two pickups in the ditch near Hat Six and Lamb Road. Both vehicles were extensively damaged. Miskimins was in a white F-150. The airbags had deployed and the front passenger wheel was pressed into the center of the truck by the engine block. This per an affadavit accompanying the charges.

The second truck's entire front was crushed so severely that the hood was level with the roof of the passenger side, and the firewall of the truck had pushed back, trapping the driver beneath it and the steering wheel.

Responders were able to safely remove the victim, but he had fractured his right leg, requiring emergency surgery as well as future surgery and on-going medical intervention in order to walk again.

Miskimins told law enforcement he had three or four whiskeys while playing pool at Butch's Bar. Troopers asked Miskimins to step out of the vehicle but he said, "sorry boys I'm going home," and tried to start the truck, but it wouldn't turn over. When Miskimins stepped out of the truck, court records show he was unsteady on his feet.

During a field sobriety test he swayed from side-to-side and bach-and-forth. Authorities recorded that they could smell alcohol on his breath. After Miskimins was taken into custody he told law enforcement he had had four or five whiskeys.

About an hour after the crash, Miskimins took a breath test that read .235 -- a BAC more consistent with around eight drinks for a man his weight (about 175 lbs.).

During the investigation law enforcement was able to locate video from a local bar, though court records do not say which one, and Miskimins was seen drinking alcoholic beverages on the day of the crash before getting into his truck and driving away.

Wyoming State Archive Photo Collection Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM