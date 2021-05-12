Hearing on Jan. 6 Violence Exposes Stark Partisan Divisions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are seeking to rewrite the history of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Get our free mobile app

At a hearing Wednesday, some Republicans tried to shift the narrative by painting the Trump supporters who stormed the building as patriots.

And Democrats clashed with Donald Trump's former Pentagon chief over the government’s unprepared response.

Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen testified publicly for the first time about the events and defended their respective agencies’ responses to the chaos.

But the hearing almost immediately devolved into partisan bickering, with Democrats accusing Republicans of rewriting history and GOP lawmakers insisting their party had been unfairly vilified for objecting to election results.