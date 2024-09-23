Health department schedules drive-thru clinic for flu, COVID-19 vaccines

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department recently announced the return of its annual Drive-Thru Flu Clinic.

The drive-thru clinic will be hosted Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Patrons will be able to drive up to the health department, 475 S. Spruce St., and receive COVID-19 and flu vaccines without ever leaving their car.

The health department is also planning an Oct. 1 clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 426 4th St.

Without insurance, the flu vaccine costs $35.