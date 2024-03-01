Large Haystack Fire in Natrona County Being Monitored
"For the majority of the afternoon and evening, fire crews from NCFD, Casper Mountain Fire and Bar Nunn Fire Department have been on a large haystack fire on HWY 487 near mile marker 63.
The fire will be visible this evening and night from the highway, please do not inundate Casper Public Communications Center with this fire as it is being monitored" wrote the Natrona County Fire District.
Wyoming National Guard Fights Fire in Laramie County
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore
LOOK: Crater Ridge Fire Burning In Wyoming
The Crater Ridge fire ignited in the Bighorn National Forest in mid-July. Since then, it has grown to more than 6,000 acres in size. As of August 30, the fire is 52% contained.
Gallery Credit: All images via InciWeb