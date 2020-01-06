Harvey Weinstein Indicted on New Sex Crimes Charges in LA

Prosecutors say Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on new sex crime charges in Los Angeles.

That comes as his trial on separate rape and sexual assault charges in New York is poised to get underway.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said Monday that the Hollywood mogul has been charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents in 2013.

Weinstein faces up to 28 years in state prison if he is convicted of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint.

Lawyers for Weinstein had no immediate response to the charges.