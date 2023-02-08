Wyoming Highway Patrol Rescues Victim of Alleged Multi-State Abuse and Sexual Assault

The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently announced that they had safely located a woman that was reportedly involved in a multi-state domestic abuse scenario.

That's according to a release from the WHP, which stated that "On February 4, 2023, at approximately 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend."

The release stated that WHP troopers located the vehicle, which was parked in the Bitter Creek Rest Area on I-80 in Sweetwater County. Troopers interviewed the occupants of the tractor trailer and learned that the male was "not supposed to be in the commercial truck."

The female occupant told troopers that the male was her ex-boyfriend, and that he had entered her vehicle unknowingly in California.

"She said he had physically and sexually abused her in the truck over the past several days while she was transporting the commercial cargo," the release stated. "She also stated he stabbed her in the leg."

The male was interviewed and initially gave troopers false information in order to conceal his identity.

Eventually, the male was identified as Alejandro Delgado. Delgado is a resident of California who had an active warrant for his arrest.

Delgado was arrested and booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center on charges of a NCIC Warrant (No Bond, Full Extradition for Parole Violation out of Bakersfield, California), which is a felony and Interference with a Peace Officer, which is a misdemeanor.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol noted that this is an ongoing investigation and they thanked the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Department for their assistance with the investigation.