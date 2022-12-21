Wyoming Supreme Court Won’t Weigh in on Abortion Ban for Now

By MEAD GRUVER Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Supreme Court has declined to answer questions involving a lawsuit over the state’s new abortion ban.

The ruling Tuesday keeps the case wholly in state district court at least for now.

Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens had certified 12 questions in the case to the state high court, which ruled it lacks information to answer them.

Wyoming’s new law would ban abortion except in cases of rape or incest or to protect the mother’s life or health.

Owens has suspended the law since it took effect July 27, siding with four women and two nonprofits who sued to contest the ban.

Pro-Life, Pro-Choice Protest Outside of Women's Health Clinic in Casper Both proponents and opponents of abortion gathered outside of the Wellspring Health Access Clinic in Casper on Thursday afternoon, and while this has been and will remain a hot-button issue for years to come, both groups were respectful of each other while they made their personal feelings known.