Harlem Globetrotters to delight Casper audiences in March

CASPER, Wyo. — The famed Original Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Casper in the coming months.

The legendary basketball troupe will perform at the Ford Wyoming Center on March 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased here.

According to their website, the Globetrotters were founded in 1926 by Abe Saperstein and eventually became a pop culture phenomenon due to their comical antics and wild athletic stunts. They were possibly at the height of their fame in the 1970s, when they were featured repeatedly on ABC’s Wild World of Sports and in an animated Saturday morning series on CBS. NBA Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain played a full season with the Globetrotters in 1958 at the start of his legendary career.

The troupe continues to tour the world, playing more than 400 games each year in 25 countries.

The 10 Highest Paid Sportscasters in America Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham