The dog days of summer are officially over. Today is the first day of Fall--AKA the autumnal equinox.

Time to pull out your plastic gourd collection and fuzzy sweaters.

The National Weather Service predicts Casper will have scattered showers and thunder until 2:00 PM, and winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Into the tail end of the week, we've got Highs in the low 70s and Lows in the low 40s.

Breathtaking Fall Sunsets From Across Wyoming