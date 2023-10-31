Halloween is the Last Day Most of Yellowstone’s Roads will Be Open

Yellowstone National Park is reminding people that today is the last day to drive most roads in the park for the year. However, the 50 miles between the North and Northeast entrances are open year-round to enjoy views like this:

NPS / Jacob W. Frank Jacob W. Frank, National Park Services loading...

After closing, the park's roads are used for guided snowcoach and snowmobile programs for visitors. Oversnow travel hours are from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

Most of us are well-aware of Yellowstone's ethereal summertime beauty, but imagine getting to explore without the traffic.

Be prepared for freezing temps, though. Sub-zero temperatures are common, especially at night and at higher elevations. Check the current weather conditions, pack proper clothing and equipment, and review winter safety tips!

Neal Herbert, National Park Service Neal Herbert, National Park Service loading...

Come spring -- about mid-March -- Yellowstone gives bicyclists a chance to ride through the park and experience its wonder and beauty at a slower pace before opening it up to vehicle traffic in April.

Check out the Park's recent post from four days ago:

Grizzly Bear Attacks and Kills Young Bison, Yellowstone National Park Grizzly Bear Attacks and Kills Young Bison, Yellowstone National Park Gallery Credit: Tammie Toren