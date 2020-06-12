Gunman Sought in Deputy Shooting Killed, 3 Officers Wounded

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say they are unsure of the motive of a gunman who was shot to death following a 36-hour hunt but they believe one thing: he planned to kill police.

Twenty-six-year-old Mason Lira was killed Thursday afternoon after he emerged from a brushy riverbed in Paso Robles where he had hidden all night, authorities said.

Three other law enforcement officers were wounded in confrontations but are expected to recover.

Lira had been sought for the wounding of a San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputy Wednesday, an attack on a Paso Robles police station and the killing of a transient nearby.