Grizzly Guru Tries to Defuse Human Conflicts With Bears

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — After cataloging the return of grizzly bears to wild areas of northwest Montana, Tim Manley has spent much of the last three decades trying to help bears and people co-exist.

Both humans and bears have become more numerous and widespread in the region, giving rise to frequent run-ins.

The human-wildlife interface is now so expansive that conflicts emerge close to home and as a result of bird feeders, chicken coops, garbage cans, and other things that attract bears.

Manley says most people call him asking, ‘Why is there a grizzly bear in my backyard and what are you going to do about it?’”

