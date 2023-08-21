Average Wyoming Gasoline Prices Fell a Little Bit Last Week

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming fell 4.3 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.91 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

But they're still 31.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 6.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel rose 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.297 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the national average price of gasoline declined slightly over the last week Some states saw a drop of 5 cents to 10 cents per gallon, while new issues in some states, like Arizona, have caused prices to jump notably in others.

"With California facing a deluge of water from Tropical Storm Hilary, some level of refinery problems that could impact gasoline prices could arise, and with eyes on a more active Atlantic, the next few weeks will bring additional volatility to what motorists can expect at the pump," De Haan said.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.55 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.44 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon today.

The national average is up 26.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 4.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Here are the historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back 10 years:

August 21, 2022: $3.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.86/g).

August 21, 2021: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g).

August 21, 2020: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g).

August 21, 2019: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g).

August 21, 2018: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g).

August 21, 2017: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g).

August 21, 2016: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g).

August 21, 2015: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g).

August 21, 2014: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g).

August 21, 2013: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g).

Here are current average gas prices in several cities neighboring states:

Fort Collins, Colorado -- $3.98/g, up 5.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.92/

Ogden, Utah -- $4.22/g, up 16.7 cents per gallon from last week's $4.05/g.

Billings, Montana -- $4.00/g, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week's $4.02/g.