Grizzly, 34, Confirmed as Yellowstone Region’s Oldest Known

JACKSON (AP) — Biologists say a grizzly bear in western Wyoming has been confirmed as the oldest on record in the Yellowstone region.

Grizzly bear 168 was captured last summer after it preyed on cattle in the Upper Green River Basin.

The Jackson Hole Hole News & Guide reports the male had just a few teeth left and weighed 170 pounds, just a fraction of his previous 450 pounds.

The bear had been caught a few times before and records show he was 34 years old.

Wildlife officials euthanized the old bear because of his poor health.

