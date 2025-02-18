Green River Tunnel fatalities identified, along with 18 injuries

Green River Tunnel fatalities identified, along with 18 injuries

First responders tend to the Green River Tunnel past nightfall following Feb. 14's fatal crash. (via Wyoming Highway Patrol)

Credit: Nick Perkins /

CASPER, Wyo. — After a tumultuous and uncertain past few days, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Sweetwater County coroner have released the names of those who lost their lives in the Green River Tunnel crash, according to a release from the WHP.

The names of the individuals who lost their lives are:

  • Christopher Johnson, 20, of Rawlins
  • Quentin Romero, 22, of Rawlins
  • Harmanjeet Singh, 30, of Nova Scotia, Canada

“Our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to the community of Rawlins and to the families, friends, and loved ones of all three of these individuals,” said WYDOT Director Darin Westby.

Additionally, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County told officials that it has treated 18 injuries from the crash, though no further details regarding those injuries are available.

“Due to complexities in this crash, off-scene investigations and crash reconstructions conducted by WHP are expected to take quite some time,” said Tim Cameron, colonel of the WHP. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we examine all the evidence and work toward developing a crash narrative and cause that is as accurate as possible.”

The release states that work is continuing on Interstate 80, which continues to move traffic through the community of Green River. WYDOT contractor DeBarnardi Construction has placed 3,000 feet of barrier and expects to post an additional 2,000 feet by the end of Tuesday.

Similarly, WYDOT contractor S&L Industrial has installed traffic controls, signage and other temporary infrastructure to assist with traffic.

The release notes that WYDOT expects traffic to be switched over by Thursday.

WYDOT is also beginning the process of soliciting contractors to clean debris and soot in the westbound tunnel — the first step in a long process of restoring the tunnel back to normal, according to the release.

“It is imperative that folks stay away from the westbound tunnel for their safety,” Cameron said. “Between the debris that could still fall and serious concerns about the air quality in the tunnel, it’s too dangerous for anyone without proper protective equipment and training to be in the area. We do not want to add any more injuries as a result of this horrible event.”

WYDOT Auctions Off Old Welcome to Wyoming Signs

February 2025. Out with the old, in with the new. The agency sells property on a regular basis through PublicSurplus.com.

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.
Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio