Green River Tunnel fatalities identified, along with 18 injuries

CASPER, Wyo. — After a tumultuous and uncertain past few days, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Sweetwater County coroner have released the names of those who lost their lives in the Green River Tunnel crash, according to a release from the WHP.

The names of the individuals who lost their lives are:

Christopher Johnson, 20, of Rawlins

Quentin Romero, 22, of Rawlins

Harmanjeet Singh, 30, of Nova Scotia, Canada

“Our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to the community of Rawlins and to the families, friends, and loved ones of all three of these individuals,” said WYDOT Director Darin Westby.

Additionally, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County told officials that it has treated 18 injuries from the crash, though no further details regarding those injuries are available.

“Due to complexities in this crash, off-scene investigations and crash reconstructions conducted by WHP are expected to take quite some time,” said Tim Cameron, colonel of the WHP. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we examine all the evidence and work toward developing a crash narrative and cause that is as accurate as possible.”

The release states that work is continuing on Interstate 80, which continues to move traffic through the community of Green River. WYDOT contractor DeBarnardi Construction has placed 3,000 feet of barrier and expects to post an additional 2,000 feet by the end of Tuesday.

Similarly, WYDOT contractor S&L Industrial has installed traffic controls, signage and other temporary infrastructure to assist with traffic.

The release notes that WYDOT expects traffic to be switched over by Thursday.

WYDOT is also beginning the process of soliciting contractors to clean debris and soot in the westbound tunnel — the first step in a long process of restoring the tunnel back to normal, according to the release.

“It is imperative that folks stay away from the westbound tunnel for their safety,” Cameron said. “Between the debris that could still fall and serious concerns about the air quality in the tunnel, it’s too dangerous for anyone without proper protective equipment and training to be in the area. We do not want to add any more injuries as a result of this horrible event.”

