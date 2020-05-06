Green River Drops Appeal of 4A State Wrestling Results

After doing comprehensive research, Green River has chosen to not pursue an appeal of the scoring error that resulted in the change of the Class 4A State Wrestling team championship.

Green River High School and Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Administration announced their decision in a press release sent to media members on Wednesday and stated why they were dropping their appeal.

“After extensive research into this scoring matter, it has been determined that the final updated team scores are correct and all scoring rules and applications of those rules have been applied accurately as per National Federation of High School Rules.”

The school district administration said they went through an extensive review of the matter and reached out to multiple resources. This included other State High School Activities Associations from Idaho, Montana, South Dakota, Utah, California, Ohio, Oregon, and Texas. They also visited with the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS), the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA), a couple of other high school wrestling coaches associations, several staff members within the school district, and numerous high school and wrestling coaches from various states.

The release went on to say, “Sweetwater County School District #2 and Green River High School Administration want to make it clear that although our research indicated that the final team scoring is accurate, we have an expectation that the WHSAA Executive Board will address this issue and how it was handled in a serious manner.”

They also spoke of how proud the high school and district administration is of the team, coaches, parents, and community in their support during the matter.

On February 29, 2020, Green River was declared the 4A State Champions. A scoring error was found by officials with the Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) that overturned the initial outcome and gave the title to the Kelly Walsh Trojans for a second consecutive year. It was a matter of four points that turned a 1.5-point win by the Wolves into a 2.5-point victory for the Trojans.

Green River officials announced on March 2 they would be appealing the decision by the WHSAA to overturn the outcome to the WHSAA Board of Directors. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, that meeting had been delayed.