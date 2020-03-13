The Wyoming High School Activities Association has suspended all extracurricular activities statewide from Monday through at least March 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.

The WHSAA's board of directors, representing the 72 member schools in the state, added schools will have the option to extend the timeline if they want.

The 3A/4A State Basketball Tournament will not take place this year.

"We understand the tremendous disappointment this decision is for our student athletes, especially our seniors, but please realize that we must be a responsible state organization and that our highest priority is ensuring the safety of our students, schools and communities," according to the news release.

Spring sport practices will be allowed at the discretion of each school district.

The association's staff will continue to work with state health care officials and follow their guidance to determine the best course of action with the remainder of the spring activities.

The WHSAA encourages all the schools to do the same with their local and county health officials.