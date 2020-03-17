WHSAA Calls Off Spring Music Festivals, Activities Until April 6

The Wyoming High School Activities Association has canceled all spring district music festivals, which were scheduled for the last three weeks of April.

Tuesday's announcement comes the day after the activities association, which oversees extracurricular activities at Wyoming's high school, said all activities will be suspended until Monday, April 6.

That's an extension from the originally announced suspension that was set to run through March 28.

Golf and tennis won't begin until the suspension is lifted.

"We recommend you encourage your athletes to stay active and work out on their own during this time period," the WHSAA said.