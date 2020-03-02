Green River Chooses to Appeal WHSAA State Wrestling Decision

The change in the outcome of the Class 4A State Wrestling team results prompted a meeting Monday between state and school officials.

Both parties released information following the discussions between the Wyoming High School Activities Association and Green River High School Administrators. Even though they are similar, WyoPreps feels it is important to publish both sides.

The WHSAA issued the following statement:

The WHSAA and the Green River Administration met today to discuss the 4A State Wrestling scoring matter. The outcome of the meeting was that the current WHSAA decision to award the 4A State Wrestling Championship would remain in effect subject to appeal by Green River to the WHSAA Board of Directors. Green River has requested to appeal the WHSAA decision. The WHSAA and Green River are currently in the process of setting a date that will work for both parties.

Sweetwater County School District No. 2 also sent word to various media. Their statement said the following:

Sweetwater County School District #2 Officials met with WHSAA Commissioner, Ron Laird, and Associate Commissioner, Trevor Wilson, this morning at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the Wyoming State 4A Wrestling Championship scoring ruling that occurred following the tournament. Based on the discussions in this meeting, Sweetwater County School District #2 Officials have requested a hearing with the WHSAA Executive Board to resolve this matter. This hearing has been granted and will take place on a date yet to be determined by the WHSAA and Sweetwater County School District #2.

Last Saturday night at the Casper Events Center, Green River was awarded the first-place, championship trophy for Class 4A with a team victory by 1.5 points (208.5-207) over Kelly Walsh. However, a scoring error was found and a decision was made by the WHSAA to award the Trojans the title by 2.5 points (211-208.5). That meant the Wolves had to give their state champion trophy back.

The explanation provided was that seven points were deducted from the Trojans’ point total. Four of those shouldn’t have been taken away after a second wrestler advanced farther in the bracket and placed sixth. There were three points that were permanently deducted after a disqualification.