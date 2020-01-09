Green River Will Search for a New Football Coach

The Green River High School football program will have a new leader when the 2020 football season begins in August.

In a release from Green River High School on Thursday, Athletic Director Anthony Beardsley announced that football coach Marty Wrage will not be back in 2020. Here is the official statement:

“The Sweetwater County School District #2 Activities Department would like to announce that Green River High School Head Football Coach, Marty Wrage, will not be returning for the 2020 Football Season. A search for a new GRHS Head Football Coach will begin later this month - January of 2020.”

Wrage went 4-12 in two seasons with the Wolves. Green River failed to make the playoffs both years.

He is currently an assistant coach with the boys' basketball team and teaches physical education at GRHS.

Green River joins Riverton in its search for a new football coach.