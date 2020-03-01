Controversy continues to surround the results of the Class 4A State Wrestling Championships that concluded Saturday in Casper.

Green River High School was originally awarded the team title, their first championship since 2017. Then, a scoring miscalculation was found, which gave the team crown to Kelly Walsh late Saturday night.

WyoPreps spoke with WHSAA Commissioner Ron Laird late Saturday night. He was not pleased with how this determined the outcome. That was part of his official statement in our scoring error story.

WyoPreps has now learned of a news release from Sweetwater County School District #2. It contains information about a meeting between district officials, Green River’s head coach, and the WHSAA. WyoPreps was not included in the release of this news and learned about it through other sources.

WyoPreps will continue to follow this story if new information becomes available.