Green Acres Corn Maze Ushers in Spooky Season for Casper, Celebrates 10th Anniversary

It was a beautiful day in Casper on Saturday. Some might even call it 'A Perfect Fall Day.' The sun was out, the wind was kept at a minimum, and all of the colors of Casper were in full effect.

It was, in short, the perfect day to visit a corn maze.

Luckily, for people in Casper, the Green Acres Corn Maze was up and running, offering a full day's worth of activities, from train rides to a bouncy pit, to the titular corn maze itself.

Green Acres is entering its tenth year serving Casper, which is ironic because it actually started out as a 10-acre maze, back in 2011.

"The owners, Kim and Steven Syverts, decided they wanted to do something with this ground," said Christy Rodgers, one of the managers of the corn maze. "It started out as a 10-acre maze and it was actually on the other side [of the farm]. They worked with the Casper FFA, the high schools, and other organizations to get volunteers. And it's just taken off. It's been such a huge success and people love it so much."

Indeed they do, if the smiles on Saturday were of any indication.

The Green Acres Corn Maze, according to its website, exists "to provide an appreciation for agriculture, a unique agri-entertainment experience while enjoying some wholesome family fun."

The scene this year at Green Acres features a variety of activities for the family, including a petting farm featuring ponies, llamas, alpacas, pigs, rabbits, donkeys, and more. It also includes a gemstone mining station, which allows visitors to buy a bag of soil that has arrowheads and other gems they can discover whilst panning.

Additionally, there's a 'Jumping Pillow,' a Corn Pit, an Apple Blaster, and more. Of course, there's also the Barrel Train, the Tractor Ride, and Pumpkin Carts.

And then, there's the titular Corn Maze which, this year, features the logo of the Casper Horseheads.

"This year, the owners are working with the Casper Horseheads," Rodgers stated. "They're sponsoring [the team] and they have the actual horse head in the maze, as part of the maze."

It's an incredible design this year, as it is every year, featuring a cross, a tractor, Pepsi logo, an homage to their tenth anniversary and, yes, the actual head of a horse. But like, in a cute way. This isn't The Godfather; it's a corn maze and it takes a lot of very talented people to pull off the design. But the process behind it is a relatively simple one.

"You plant the corn early," Rodgers stated. "You know, like late spring or early summer. When it's just really little, they come out and they cut the path through the maze. Then it's just a matter of keeping it watered and growing all summer long. It's usually about a month of two before the maze actually opens; we're just getting everything set up and ready."

To cut the corn, the owners use a Skid Steer with a mower attachment, Rodgers informed. She said that altogether, the Green Acres Corn Maze employs "less than ten people," which is pretty incredible if you think about it. Fewer than ten people create this autumn oasis and keep it running, offering Casper something to look forward to every single year.

"I love the corn maze," Rodgers said. "I just think it's such an amazing idea. To get in the corn and get lost a little bit, it's just fun. Of course, the animals are nice but the corn maze is my favorite and I'm surpised at how many people come out not for the corn maze. They come out for the animals or for the tractor ride."

There is a plethora of activities at the Green Acres Corn Maze for kids and adults of all ages. From the animals, to the bouncy pillow, to the pumpkins and the pig races; there's truly something for everyone.

Admission to the maze is $12 for ages 12+ and $10 for ages 4-11. Admission is free for ages 3 and under. Proceeds from the maze also benefit local non-profit organizations in Natrona County.

"It's just a great event for the whole family," Rodgers said. "Everybody can enjoy it. If you don't want to go all the way through the maze, we have a tractor that will take you to the other side. But to just be able to watch your kids run and play and enjoy it - it's worth it."