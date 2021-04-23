[GRAPHIC] Casper Murder-Rape Trial To Begin Next Week; Could Last 5 Days

A trial involving a Casper man who allegedly stabbed and raped his mother-in-law in front of his wife in late 2019 is expected to begin and last through all of next week.

Anthony Rodriguez is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder and domestic battery. He's pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness to the charges.

He's accused of stabbing Mary Fogle multiple times and then raping her in November 2019. Rodriguez's wife, who was also Fogle's daughter, reportedly witnessed the incident.

As he attacked Fogle, court documents state Rodriguez told his wife, Allison Solis, that if she tried to stop him, she could be next.

Solis was initially charged with accessory after the fact, but the charges against her were dropped. Defense attorney Marty Scott filed and argued motions attempting to bar Solis from testifying as she is Rodriguez's wife.

Natrona County District Court Judge Daniel Forgey issued a ruling last week which will see Solis testify.

If convicted, Rodriguez faces mandatory life sentences with the possibility of parole on both the murder and felony murder charges.

According to court documents, Rodriguez and Solis moved into Fogle's Conwell residence in September 2019. At first, Fogle and Rodriguez got along, but their relationship began deteriorating and they had heated arguments.

Filings indicate that on the day of the murder, Fogle and Rodriguez got into a heated argument over a dirty mattress.