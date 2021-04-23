[GRAPHIC] Casper Murder-Rape Trial To Begin Next Week; Could Last 5 Days

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

A trial involving a Casper man who allegedly stabbed and raped his mother-in-law in front of his wife in late 2019 is expected to begin and last through all of next week.

Anthony Rodriguez is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder and domestic battery. He's pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness to the charges.

Get our free mobile app

He's accused of stabbing Mary Fogle multiple times and then raping her in November 2019. Rodriguez's wife, who was also Fogle's daughter, reportedly witnessed the incident.

As he attacked Fogle, court documents state Rodriguez told his wife, Allison Solis, that if she tried to stop him, she could be next.

Solis was initially charged with accessory after the fact, but the charges against her were dropped. Defense attorney Marty Scott filed and argued motions attempting to bar Solis from testifying as she is Rodriguez's wife.

Natrona County District Court Judge Daniel Forgey issued a ruling last week which will see Solis testify.

If convicted, Rodriguez faces mandatory life sentences with the possibility of parole on both the murder and felony murder charges.

According to court documents, Rodriguez and Solis moved into Fogle's Conwell residence in September 2019. At first, Fogle and Rodriguez got along, but their relationship began deteriorating and they had heated arguments.

Filings indicate that on the day of the murder, Fogle and Rodriguez got into a heated argument over a dirty mattress.

At some point, Solis reportedly heard Fogle scream. She ran to the bedroom hallway and saw Rodriguez laying on her mom, punching her repeatedly. Solis tried to pull Rodriguez off of Fogle, at which point Rodriguez allegedly told Solis to shut up and punched Solis in the face.

At some point, court documents state Rodriguez pulled out a short kitchen knife with a red handle and tried to "slice" Fogle's throat.

After stabbing Fogle several times, Rodriguez allegedly said, "Oh she's not dead yet" before attempting to cut Fogle's neck, court documents state.

"After Rodriguez punched, stabbed and sliced Fogle, he pulled Fogle's pants down and rolled her over onto her stomach," prosecutors write. "Rodriguez then pulled his pants down and had sex with Fogle. After having sex with Fogle's body, Rodriguez told Solis, 'Now I finally know what it's like to f--- your mom.'"

Rodriguez then told Solis to get her things and that they were leaving.

Court documents allege that they drove to Colorado. There, Solis and Rodriguez allegedly told relatives about the murder. Then they turned themselves into authorities in Colorado.

Filed Under: Anthony Rodriguez, felony murder, jury trial, murder, Natrona County District Court, rape, sexual assault, trial
Categories: Casper News, Crime, News, Wyoming News
Back To Top