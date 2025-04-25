Grants for child advocacy group CASA terminated among federal cuts

CASPER, Wyo. — The Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, announced that federal funding had been terminated by the U.S. Department of Justice, which issued more than 360 notices of termination of federal grant awards this week.

CASA of Laramie County posted on social media that the terminations would directly impact their operation “as we rely on a sub-award from National CASA to fund the recruitment and training of volunteer advocates for abused and neglected children.”

“These funds have been essential in empowering community members to serve as voices for vulnerable children in our court system,” they continued.

Oil City News reached out to CASA of Natrona County on Thursday but did not hear back by publication time.

According to its website, the National CASA/GAL Association with state and local member programs helps promote and train court-appointed advocacy volunteers for children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

Wyoming has a total of five CASA programs, according to its website.

According to a report from Reuters, the cuts include at least 365 grants from the Office of Justice Programs that were terminated on Tuesday this week. The office had been awarded $4.4 billion by Congress.

“Grants for programs that do not align with the administration’s priorities were rescinded but this Department of Justice will continue to ensure that services for victims are not impacted and any recipient will have the ability to appeal and restore any grant if direct impact on victims can be thoroughly established,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement to Reuters.

The grants usually run for three years, and while new administrations can change the focus of grants awarded, they seldom cut funding for grants that have already been awarded, Reuters said.

