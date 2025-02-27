Grandma’s Boy Inspired to Publish Wyoming Word Search Book

"I used to look after my Great Nan in her final years. I would take her out on dinner dates, bring her into town for special occasions with my family and simply spending quality time with her.

One of her favourite past times was doing word searches. She would always have one with her wherever she went. She would have a whole pile of them stacked up right next to her bed. No matter what, they had always been there for her especially when she was going through her cancer treatments" wrote Nick Cranford in a Facebook post about how he got the idea to create a Wyoming word search book.

The goal is to release word search books for all 50 states. Cranford said Wyoming has the privilege of being his first one.

It's available now at Amazon.

Cranford said, "I know we all want to get our goodies at local shops where we can same with me but Amazon’s platform and the publishing program they have for authors is an excellent low risk way to start out. You will be supporting somebody who all they have is a simple idea with a big dream.

My dream is to see Word Search of Wyoming in stores big and small across Wyoming and beyond and every Wyomingite young, old, regardless of difference enjoying something made specially for them."

Nick Cranford, Facebook Nick Cranford, Facebook loading...

"I believe I made something really really special for you and I know my Great Nan would be so proud!"

The book's back cover boasts that whether you're a local, a visitor, or just a cowboy at heart the book will transport you to the rugged beauty and iconic landmarks of the Cowboy State.

There's over 100 puzzles inspired by Wyoming's landscapes, rich history, and unique culture.

It's fun for all ages. Perfect for road trips, campfire evenings, or a cozy night in.

It's also educational entertainment, teaching people fun facts about Wyoming.

"Feel the call of Wyoming's untamed spirit while challenging your mind and celebrating its breathtaking beauty" (for $12.00).

There aren't any customer reviews as of Feb. 27, so you could be first.

Cranford's Facebook page dubs him The Word Search King and creator of Newfoundland & Labrador/Nova Scotia Word Search Series.

He's so far published several word searches and crossword puzzles inspired by Nova Scotia.

Flanker Press Ltd. on Facebook Flanker Press Ltd. on Facebook loading...

Wagon Wheel in Mills Keeps Rolling Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

Casper Men Take Over Pro Image Sports in Casper Mall February 2024 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media