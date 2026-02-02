Disclaimer: This article is an opinion piece. Its purpose is to share a personal perspective and encourage thoughtful discussion. The opinions expressed belong to the author alone.

Watching the Grammys last night was… interesting.

I’m not usually one to care about big Hollywood awards shows. Most years I couldn’t tell you who hosted, who won, or who wore what. But it happened to be on, and I found myself watching it less as entertainment and more as a kind of cultural case study.

There were moments that reminded me why people fall in love with music in the first place.

Post Malone’s performance of “War Pigs” was one of them. Backed by Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers on drums and Slash on guitar, Posty’s gravelly voice somehow fit the song perfectly. When the camera panned to Sharon and Kelly Osbourne in the audience, it felt like a full-circle tribute to real rock-and-roll. It was raw, energetic, and unapologetically musical. For a few minutes, the Grammys looked like what they’re supposed to be about: great artists making great music.

That’s the part of the industry I can get behind.

Music has always had the power to make the world feel a little smaller and a little kinder. Think back to 1969, Woodstock, and the so-called Summer of Love. Those songs brought people together in a way few other things can. Even now, with all our modern conveniences and technological marvels, we still haven’t figured out how to treat one another better. Music, at its best, bridges those gaps. It makes strangers want to hold hands, dance, and feel joy together.

I cry in church when the choir sings. Not because I’m sad, but because music can make me feel closer to God and closer to the people around me.

Which is why it’s so frustrating to watch the music industry become increasingly political and divisive.

When the Music Stops and the Lectures Begin

Host Trevor Noah spent much of the evening openly mocking the president. At one point, after getting booed, he shrugged it off with, “It doesn’t matter, this is my last year anyway.” Maybe it was meant as humor, but it came across as smug and disconnected from much of the audience watching at home.

I appreciated Ricky Gervais when he hosted the Golden Globes because he had the guts to skewer Hollywood’s hypocrisy to its face. He mocked celebrity self-importance, wealth, and performative activism. His message was essentially: don’t take yourselves so seriously.

Last night felt like the opposite of that.

The 2026 Grammys were hardly the first awards show to wade into politics, but this year the messaging felt especially heavy-handed. Immigration, social issues, and partisan jabs were woven into acceptance speeches and performances. Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and others made pointed political statements that some viewers dismissed as little more than a “woke circus.”

And the numbers suggest audiences are getting tired of it.

After a brief post-pandemic bump, Grammy viewership dropped nine percent this year, falling to 15.4 million from 16.9 million in 2024. Long-term trends show a steady decline as well. Some of that is due to streaming and changing habits, sure. But some of it is because ordinary people are tuning out a show that feels less like a celebration of music and more like a lecture from celebrities.

Here’s the thing: it isn’t the opinions themselves that bother me.

It’s the assumption that the rest of us are desperate to hear them.

It’s the sight of stars wearing “ice out” pins while walking the red carpet in $20,000 shoes. It’s the truckloads of wasted food, the extravagant excess, the gallons of cosmetic filler, and the endless parade of self-congratulation. It’s the disconnect between preaching compassion on stage and living in a bubble of wealth and privilege.

Most viewers don’t tune in for politics. They tune in for music.

For moments like Post Malone channeling Black Sabbath. For performances that give you goosebumps. For songs that remind you why you fell in love with a band or an artist in the first place.

The Grammys used to be a unifying cultural event. Now it often feels like another arena for the same arguments people are already exhausted from everywhere else.

Music should bring us together. Awards shows should celebrate that power.

Last night, too often, it did the opposite.

