Casper Rec Center gym closes Friday–Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Recreation Center’s gymnasium will be closed Friday through Sunday due to a private rental, according to a press release.
The cardio room, strength training room and locker rooms will still be available.
The Recreation Center is pleased to host the Nittany Lions Legends Camp presented by the Casper Wrestling Club.
U.S. National Wrestling champions Jason Nolf, Bo Nickal and Anthony Cassar will be there to coach wrestlers 8 years and older at this elite camp.
Due to occupancy limits, no spectators or parents will be allowed.
Contact the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383 for more information.
