Sunny skies, warming temps forecast for Casper through the weekend

CASPER, Wyo. — A warmer day with fewer thunderstorms has been forecast for central Wyoming today.

High pressure is building over the region, meaning summertime temps and clear skies for days in Casper, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Casper can expect a high of 81 today with a west breeze at 5–9 mph. That breeze will turn to come from the east-southeast tonight as skies become partly cloudy and the low slips to around 55.

Friday will turn the temperature up to 92 courtesy of sunny skies and a west-southwest wind at 10–15 mph. Friday night will also be mostly clear. The low will fall to around 54.

Saturday will crank the temperature to 95 with plenty of sunshine. Some moisture will come back into the atmosphere Saturday night, giving Casper mostly cloudy skies as the low drops to around 60.

Sunday’s temperature will return to 93. Sunny skies will give way to a 30% chance of evening thunderstorms ahead of the low falling to around 60.

The forecast calls for a 30% chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon after a mostly sunny start helps the high reach 92. The low will again be near 60.

Tuesday and Wednesday will follow suit with highs of 92 degrees, according to the forecast.

More on the weather is available from the National Weather Service in Riverton.