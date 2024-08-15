Brake failure leads to fatal RV rollover in Teton County

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A rollover crash on Wyoming Highway 22 near Jackson resulted in the death of a 72-year-old Nevada woman and left four others injured, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 3:53 p.m. on Aug. 14 at milepost 6.5 on WY 22. The driver of the RV was eastbound, traveling down steep mountain grades while towing a Ford F-150 behind other vehicles. The driver faced frequent braking due to slower traffic ahead, which led to the RV’s brakes overheating.

As the RV’s brakes failed, the vehicle began to accelerate uncontrollably, passing other vehicles on the road. The driver, attempting to regain control, tried to steer the RV off the roadway. However, this attempt failed when the RV re-entered the road, rotated 90 degrees, and rolled over half a time before coming to a stop in a nearby field according to the WHP report.

The crash killed Kathleen Savko, 72, of Nevada. According to authorities, she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. Four other occupants of the RV were injured but survived. Their conditions have not been disclosed.

This story contains preliminary information as provided by the Wyoming Highway Patrol via the Wyoming Department of Transportation Fatal Crash Summary map. The information may be subject to change.