Game and Fish seeks nominees for 2025 Wyoming Outdoor Hall of Fame

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Nominations are open for anyone looking to honor someone they feel has made significant contributions to the state’s outdoor heritage, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Per Game and Fish, the Wyoming Outdoor Hall of Fame honors people who have made significant and lasting lifetime contributions to Wyoming conservation, working to ensure the state’s wildlife resources remain for future generations.

“As chair of the Outdoor Hall of Fame committee, I invite you to submit a nomination this year to honor a person who has given his or her life’s work to Wyoming’s outdoors,” said Brian Nesvik, Game and Fish director.

Since 2004, the Outdoor Hall of Fame has recognized individuals who have consistently worked to conserve Wyoming’s natural resources. Their efforts come through volunteer service, environmental restoration, educational activities, media, the arts and political and individual leadership, per Game and Fish.

All nominees may join well-known inductees such as Curt Gowdy, Olaus and Mardy Muries, Bill Cody and President Theodore Roosevelt, Game and Fish says.

The department is also seeking nominations for the Wyoming Youth Conservationist of the Year award, honoring a Wyoming resident under 18 who has shown leadership and achievement in conservation.

“Wyoming youth are making fantastic contributions to our state’s outdoors and wildlife,” Nesvik said in a statement. “This award recognizes young individuals already making a difference and encourages others to undertake conservation projects.”

Per Game and Fish, the Outdoor Hall of Fame induction ceremony and Youth Conservationist of the Year award presentation will take place in March 2025 in Cody at the Buffalo Bill Center for the West.

Nomination packets for both awards are available on the Game and Fish website.