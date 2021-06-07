Gov. Gordon: ‘Wyoming Grieves Loss’ Of Cody Smokejumper

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Monday issued a somber statement in the wake of a Cody smokejumper's death:

Jennie and I send our deepest condolences to Tim’s family. We acknowledge the commitment of the men and women who fight fires wherever they are needed around the country, and we pray tragedies such as this one never occur," Gordon said in a prepared statement. "The loss of a firefighter impacts the entire community of firefighters and first responders, as well as the community in which they live. Wyoming grieves the loss of this fine individual and we are grateful for his service to the state and our country.

In issuing the statement, Gordon also ordered that Wyoming state flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday.

Hart, a smokejumper, died last week after suffering injuries in a hard landing during a wildfire in New Mexico last month.

Hart was based out of West Yellowstone, Montana at the time of the incident and his death.

According to the Forest Service, Hart began his firefighting career at Coconino National Forest and then Fremont-Winema National Forest as an engine crew member.

He joined the Shoshone National Forest in 2009 as a Lead Forestry Technician on an engine before becoming an interagency Hotshot in 2010.

He joined the smokejumper program in 2016.