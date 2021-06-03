Departments, Officials Pay Tribute To Fallen Wyoming Smokejumper

Wyoming fire departments and area officials are sending their condolences to a Cody firefighter who died this week after sustaining injuries fighting a wildland fire in New Mexico.

According to the Associated press, Smokejumper Tim Hart suffered a hard fall on May 24 while responding to a wildland fire in new Mexico. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in El Paso, Texas where he died on Wednesday.

Hart was based out of West Yellowstone, Montana at the time of the incident and his death.

Elected officials and fire departments throughout the region are sending their condolences in the wake of Hart's death.

“I am deeply saddened to share that Tim Hart, a Forest Service Smokejumper, has died from injuries sustained on May 24 while responding to the Eicks Fire in Hildago County, New Mexico," Vicki Christiansen with the US Forest Service said. "Our hearts go out to Tim’s family, loved ones, friends, fellow Forest Service employees, and the entire wildland fire community and I ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow while respecting the family’s privacy."

According to the Forest Service, Hart began his firefighting career at Coconino National Forest and then Fremont-Winema National Forest as an engine crew member.

He joined the Shoshone National Forest in 2009 as a Lead Forestry Technician on an engine before becoming an interagency Hotshot in 2010.

He joined the smokejumper program in 2016.