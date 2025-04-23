Gov. Gordon visits Wyoming National Guard troops deployed in Middle East

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon recently wrapped up a visit with more than 400 members of the Wyoming Army National Guard who are deployed across the Middle East. The Wyoming soldiers are serving with the 115th Field Artillery Brigade and the 2-300th Field Artillery Regiment.

During his time with the troops, Gordon shared meals, received operational briefings and recognized soldiers for their exceptional service. The governor and his military leadership team also met with King Abdullah II of Jordan to discuss potential opportunities for Wyoming industries within Jordan.

“It has been an honor to spend a few days visiting the men and women of our Wyoming National Guard,” Gordon said in a statement. “I saw them off last year knowing they would be deployed for months, with an understanding that the mission was critical to our Homeland’s defense. I knew our Cowboy Guard would represent Wyoming with Cowboy Pride, and I’m pleased to report that the Wyoming Guard has earned high praise across the military for their performance during their deployment.”

The Cowboy Guard poses with Gov. Mark Gordon for a photo during his recent visit. (Governor’s Office submitted photo) Gordon acknowledged the sacrifices made by the deployed soldiers and their families.

“These soldiers have been away from their families and their jobs for a long time, and we should recognize the hardship this creates for them and their families back home. I ask that we thank the family members of our deployed folks, and show our appreciation to the employers who understand the importance of our Guard mission. I look forward to greeting these men and women on their return home.”

In addition to his visit with the National Guard members, Gordon met with representatives from the U.S. Embassies in Kuwait and Jordan, as well as ministers of energy and oil and industry officials. The high-level discussions focused on similarities in oil, gas and minerals development, including rare earth elements, and explored potential avenues for Wyoming industries to contribute to energy and mineral development in the region, the Governor’s Office said in a news release.

Following his visit with the deployed troops, Gordon proceeded with his previously announced trade mission to Taiwan and Japan.

