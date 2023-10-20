Gorgeous Weekend Weather for Central Wyoming, Possibility of Record-Warm Highs

The National Weather Service is saying today will be warm and sunny with many locations in the state approaching record warm high temps today. Today's forecast predicts a high of 75 degrees for Casper, which is 12 degrees above average

Warm, dry fall weather continues through the weekend before a weather system brings cooler and unsettled weather to the region to start the new work week.

That being said, winter is coming.

The Climate Prediction Center has released their winter seasonal outlook today. The prediction is for a strong El Niño, which is the first El Niño winter in four years.

It shows that the Caper-area will likely have temps in the usual range from December through February, with Northern Wyoming dipping slightly below the average for cool temps.

As for the rest of the country, the NWS predicts wetter-than-average conditions for northern Alaska, portions of the West, the southern Plains, Southeast, Gulf Coast and lower mid-Atlantic and drier-than-average conditions across the northern tier of the U.S., especially in the northern Rockies and High Plains and near the Great Lakes.

