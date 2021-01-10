GOP Senators Urge Trump to Resign; Impeachment Gains Support

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Republican senators now say President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of deadly riots at the Capitol, as support for the House drive to impeach him a second time is gaining momentum.

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey on Sunday joined Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski in calling for Trump to resign after a violent mob of his supporters broke into the Capitol on Wednesday.

Toomey says Trump should “resign and go away as soon as possible.”

House leaders appear determined to act on impeachment despite the short timeline.

Another idea being considered is to have a separate vote that would prevent Trump from ever holding office again.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

PHOTOS: Scene at U.S. Capitol shows chaos and violence