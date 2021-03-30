GOP Rep. Gaetz Investigated Over Sexual Relationship with Teenager

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a prominent conservative and a close ally of former President Donald Trump, says he is being investigated by the Justice Department but denies any criminal wrongdoing.

Gaetz, who represents parts of western Florida, is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paying her to travel with him, and he is under investigation to determine if he violated federal sex trafficking laws.

That's according to a person familiar with the case who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Gaetz told Axios the allegations against him were “as searing as they are false.”