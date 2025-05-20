WDOC Returns 30 Out of State Inmates to Wyoming Facilities

The Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) announced in November 2023 that the Department was sending 240 Wyoming inmates to the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility (TCCF) in Tallahatchie, Mississippi, due to staffing vacancies.

WDOC is now saying that staffing continues to improve, and as a result they were able to move 30 inmates back to the facility today.

There are still 135 Wyoming inmates at the Tallahatchie facility. A statement from WDOC says they will continue to recruit new staff with the goal of eventually returning all Wyoming inmates currently housed in Mississippi.

Tallahatchie County Correction Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi; Google Maps Tallahatchie County Correction Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi; Google Maps loading...

Inmates are frequently housed out of state due to overcrowded facilities, budgetary constraints, and to address specific needs such as medical or rehabilitation requirements.

In 2019, 2% of state correctional authorities reported holding prisoners for another state's correctional authority. A significant portion of incarcerated individuals may serve time in multiple facilities, including those outside their home state, according to the Prison Gerrymandering Project.

Dog Training Program at the Wyoming Prison In 2014, the Wyoming Department of Corrections implemented a canine training program to give dogs a chance at a new life (adoption). It's a symbiotic relationship as the prisoners are given the opportunity to give something back to the community. Inmates teach the dogs to sit, stay, walk nicely with a leash, and improve their socialization. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media