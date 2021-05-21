Golf-Ball Size Hail, 60 MPH Winds Possible in SE Wyoming Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says quarter-size to golfball size hail and 60 mile-per-hour winds are possible in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle today [May 21] and tomorrow.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

May 21th – 630am Update – Scattered thunderstorms expected to develop this afternoon into the early evening hours across portions of the Southeast Wyoming and portions of the NE Panhandle. Main time window is from 4pm through 10pm. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible with this activity with the main hazards of 60 mph winds and localized quarter to golf ball size hail. A brief landspout can't be fully ruled out either with these stronger storms. Stay tuned through the day for more updates.