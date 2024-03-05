GoFundMe Set up for 19-Year-Old Badly Injured in Casper Car Accident

A GoFundMe has been set up for a young woman who was badly injured in a car accident in Casper.

The crash happened on January 30th while Jersie was driving with her fiance.

Per the fundraiser's description, Jersie Monahan was first flown to Denver for medical attention.

"She is still receiving multiple surgeries, and will need more in the future. She has a severed left arm, a right broken arm, a shattered jaw, and has a C1 injury leading to internally decapitated" reads the page.



"Jersie unfortunately does not have health insurance, and her mom is not able to work, having to be by her daughter’s side through this. Jersie is only 19 years old, with so much life to live, and doesn’t deserve to have to worry about her medical expenses while fighting for her life.

As of 1:46 p.m. on Tuesday, the GoFundMe had raised just over $1,000 of its $20,000 goal.